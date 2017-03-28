TPP Seeks Member of Year Nominees

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Now is the time to nominate your favorite business for The Patuxent Partnership‘s 2016 Member of the Year award. Nominations are being accepted now. All nomination packages must be submitted by close of business on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Patuxent Partnership members can nominate another member or nominate their own companies.

The Patuxent Partnership, each year, seeks nominations of companies that have made big accomplishments in the past year. This can be depicted in sales growth, announcement of new contracts that have been awarded, a new product or product line that has been introduced, or honors from other organizations. The Patuxent Partnership wants to know how its member businesses have contributed to the positive business climate in Southern Maryland.

Nominees must be a TPP member in good standing who have been on the membership roster for at least 12 months.

Previous recipients (past three years) are not eligible.

The right candidate for the award has a dynamic company staff and creates innovative employee recognition programs and educational support programs. TPP wants to know that the company has created a positive and pleasant environment for staff, making it a good place to work that can be used as an example for other businesses.

The Patuxent Partnership wants to honor companies that support the region’s schools. The right candidate has reached out to become a part of community organizations, professional associations, government initiatives, and more. The company should be represented as a whole, as well as through employee involvement in these organizations. When nominating a company, highlight how it has contributed to civic and charitable causes, either by making a direct contribution or by supporting the initiatives of its employees. Tell The Patuxent Partnership what the most active employees do and how the company helps.

Download the nomination package today.

Send the completed packages to Sarah Cannavo at sarah.cannavo@paxpartnership.org. If you have any questions or need help, feel free to call Sarah Cannavo at 301-866-1739, ext. 301.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader Page.