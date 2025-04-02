TPP Seeks Member of the Yr. Nominations

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Nominations are open for The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award. The deadline for nominations is April 11 at 11:59pm.

TPP’s Member of the Year Award recognizes a corporate member that best exemplifies outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland. The award is presented at The Patuxent Partnership’s annual members dinner in June at Historic St. Mary’s City.

The application may be found here.

Instructions: Complete and review all five sections. Submit by email to Bonnie Green at [email protected].

VADMCarl Chebi, commander of the Naval Air Systems Command, will give the keynote speech at the annual meeting June 3, 2025.

The evening begins with reception at 5:30pm, with seating for dinner at 6:30pm.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.