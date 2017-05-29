TPP Seeks Exhibitors for Tech Conference

The Patuxent Partnership will present “Identifying Solutions to Warfighter Challenges Through Technology and Innovation” at a day-long conference on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Start-up firms and TPP members as well as non-member firms may sign up to exhibit at the event. Limited exhibitors spaces are available, so those interested are encouraged to sign up early.

The conference will be held from 8 am to 4:30 pm June 28 at the Holiday Inn Solomons Conference Center in Solomons, Maryland.

The cost for exhibitors at the conference will be:

$200 for start-up firms (with less than 10 employees and less than three years of operation)

$450 for Patuxent Partnership member organizations

$750 for non-TPP member organizations

The exhibitor rate includes one exhibit worker badge, conference registration, continental breakfast, and lunch. Register additional exhibit workers on the regular attendee page, as the fee for additional exhibit workers, is the same as the attendee fee.

Those interested can download the Exhibitor Packet for all of the details. Sponsor information is available here.

Why exhibit?

The invitation to exhibit at The Patuxent Partnership program, “Identifying Solutions to Warfighter Challenges through Technology and Innovation” is open to all interested organizations. Take this opportunity to present your organization’s products and services to potential partners and key government decision-makers. Exhibitor logos will be displayed in the event program and on the event landing page.

The deadline for submitting exhibit forms is 5 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Exhibit spaces will be assigned as forms are received. Complete your exhibit form early to ensure prime space.

