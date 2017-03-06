TPP Science Fair Winners Honored

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, March 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership honored its 2017 St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering special awards recipients last month with a reception for the exceptional middle and high school science fair participants who also captured TPP and International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) awards with their projects.

The eight winners, four middle and four senior high school students, displayed their winning projects Feb. 21 at Great Mills High School. In the video below the winners give very brief sketches of themselves and their winning projects. Below the video are the details of their awards and project titles. The winners are:

Savannah Jabr, Mykayla Hayden, Natalie Wolfe, Ryan Williams, James Kelly, Tom Wilson, Braedon Myers, Gabrriella Bowes

Savannah Jabr of Great Mills High School won the Aeronautics/Aerospace Award in the Senior Category for her project: The Dimples Efficacy.

Mykayla Hayden of Father Andrew White School won in the Junior Category of the Aeronautics/Aerospace Award for her project:An Examination of Drone Propeller Materials.

Natalie Wolfe of Great Mills High School, won the Electrical/Electronics Award in the Senior Category for her project: Strike Sensing Systems.

Ryan Williams of Spring Ridge Middle School won, the Electrical/Electronics Award in the Junior Category for his project: Remotely Operated Planetary Exploration Rover.

James Kelly of Great Mills High School, won the Environmental/Biological Award in the Senior Category for his project: Multiclass Motor Imagery Classification.

Tom Wilson of Spring Ridge Middle School, won the Environmental/Biological Award in the Junior Category for his project: Something Here is Fishy.

Braedon Myers of Great Mills High School, won the Unmanned Systems Chief Engineer Award in the Senior Category for his project: UFR (Unmanned First Responder).

Gabrriella Bowes of Spring Ridge Middle School, won the Unmanned Systems Chief Engineer Award in the Junior Category for her project: RV Shark.

TPP is a proud sponsor of the region’s science fairs and expos, as well as many other STEM-related programs and competitions. With the help of support of benefactors, board of directors, and corporate members, TPP provides support including logistics, sponsorship, and judging.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership works with government, industry, and academia on initiatives in science and technology, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community, and supports workforce development including education initiatives and professional development. Call 301-866-1739.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.