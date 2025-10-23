TPP: Proposals Sought for Innovation Summit

The Naval Postgraduate School has announced the Call for Papers for the Accelerating Warfighting Capabilities, 23rd Annual Acquisition Research Symposium and Innovation Summit to be held on May 6-7, 2026, in Monterey, CA. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the summit.

The event has the overreaching theme of “Accelerating Warfighting Capabilities” and is sponsored by the Acquisition Research Program, NPS, and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

The Research Symposium/Innovation Summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful progress and informed change in the field of defense acquisition. The event will bring together academic researchers, acquisition professionals, and defense service leaders for two days of exploration, discovery, and dialogue intended to inform acquisition policy and modernization efforts.

In keeping with recent executive orders and Defense Department memoranda, the goal of the dual event is to explore and promote innovative ways to enhance readiness, deter adversaries, and increase warfighting capabilities by reviving the US defense industrial base, reforming the acquisition process, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies.

Papers and panels proposals being sought will address these areas of concern, as well as the themes below and any other topics related to accelerating warfighting capabilities in procurement, acquisition, requirements, research and development, program management, acquisition workforce, and technology transition.

Proposals are due by November 18.

Learn more here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.