“Achieving Project Eagle: Requirements, Funding and Acquisition Strategy for the Corps” will be the topic of the next panel presented by The Patuxent Partnership, Marine Corps Aviation Association, and the Association of Naval Aviation.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30pm September 10, 2025, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Confirmed:

BGen David Walsh, Program Executive Office, Air Anti-submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A))

BGen Dustin Byrum, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation (ADCA)

Col Thomas Dono, Marine Corps Systems Command’s Chief of Staff

Invited:

BGen Timothy Brady, Capabilities Development Directorate (CDD)

BGen Robert Meade, Programs & Resources (P&R)

