TPP Opens Scholarship Competition

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, November 17, 2022

TPP Pathways Scholarship application for 2022-2023 will remain open until January 31, 2023.

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) Pathways Scholarship will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who plan on attending the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and majoring in engineering to support STEM workforce development at NAWCAD.

Student(s) will be eligible to receive a full scholarship to cover tuition, fees and books for up to two years, providing they continue to meet the eligibility requirements and remain in good standing.

Scholarship Eligibility Requirements:

• Must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Southern Maryland (Calvert, Charles or St. Mary’s counties)

• Enroll as a full-time student at CSM (minimum of 12 credits)

• Possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with no grade lower than a B in designated courses such as Calculus II and Physics, and no grade below a C in other courses

• Agree to apply to the Southern Maryland Pathways Program in Engineering, majoring in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland A. James Clark School, taught locally at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM), and enroll upon acceptance.

The application window opened Nov. 1, 2022, apply here: https://csmd.academicworks.com/opportunities/3953

APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 31, 2023

Please contact the CSM Foundation at [email protected] or 301-934-7599 if you have questions regarding this scholarship.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

