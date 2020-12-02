TPP, NAWCAD Seeking STEM Workshop Proposals

NAWCAD and The Patuxent Partnership will host Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Inspiring the Next Generation (STEM-ING) for the ninth year. Workshop proposals and recorded demonstration ideas should be submitted no later than 5 pm Friday, December 11.

STEM-ING 2021 will look different than in previous years; but the mission remains inspiring girls to pursue STEM education and careers.

Virtual workshops to attend from home will be provided for middle school girls in the tri-county region in April 2021. In order to make this change from in-person workshops into the virtual world of STEM lessons, TPP and NAWCAD seeks your help and ideas!

On behalf of STEM-ING, TPP is soliciting STEM workshop ideas to support this great event. Virtual workshops, each 30 to 50 minutes in duration, should be fun, interactive, and educational. The final workshops will require step-by-step directions for students to follow, in the form of a prerecorded video with instructions. All materials must be safe for home use and ideally easily procured at home, though the partnership is open to purchasing and distributing supply kits to the participants as well. STEM-ING is also looking for suggestions for recorded demonstrations.

There have been many popular workshops over the past few years. One example was the “3…2…1…Blast Off!” workshop where students were asked to build rockets using nothing but straws, cardboard fins, and molding clay. Another was “C.S.I: Cyber Unit” where students practiced forensic case detective work to learn about cyber technology and cyber-crime investigation.

QUESTIONS?

If you have any workshop-specific questions, would like to discuss submission of a proposal, or receive a workshop proposal template, please contact

Laura Ross (laura.e.ross@navy.mil, 301-342-2790) or Kristen Finnegan (Kristen.finnegan@navy.mil, 301-342-5787).

SUBMISSION DEADLINE

Workshop proposals and recorded demonstration ideas should be submitted no later than 5 pm December 11, to Laura Ross and Kristen Finnegan.

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

If you would like to volunteer to help us put on the event, please contact STEMINGSOMD@gmail.com.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about STEM-ING, please visit www.STEM-ING.org.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

TPP looks forward to partnering with the community to increase the potential of our future workforce and inspire STEM within the next generation of scientists and engineers.

