TPP: Naval Aviation Programs Are Soaring
The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation will present “Naval Aviation Programs are Soaring.” Learn more with keynote speaker VADM Francis D. “Spanky” Morley, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, Research, Development & Acquisition.
September 14, 2022 | 5-7 pm
Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall
Panelists:
- Jeanine Corzine, SES, Director, Targeting and Kinetic Effects Group, NAWCWD
- Susan DeGuzman, SL, Director (acting) Engineering and Cyber Warfare Group, NAVAIR
- Roy Harris, SES, Executive Director for Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC)
- Robert Kimble, SES, Acting PEO (CS)
- Ann Wood, SES, Director (acting) Sustainment Group Director, NAVAIR
Attire will be business casual/military uniform of the day.
Registration will be $15 paid in advance if paid before noon Tuesday, September 13; $25 at the door.
Click here for online registration or mail cash/check to: The Patuxent Partnership, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653.
Attendees do not have to be TPP members.