TPP Members Donate to St. Mary’s Caring

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership Executive Director Bonnie Green, right, presents a donation from the TPP staff and TPP holiday party attendees to Kristine Millen of St. Mary’s Caring.

The Patuxent Partnership made a donation during the holidays to St. Mary’s Caring.

Through the generosity of Bubby Knott, the former Brass Rail in Great Mills will become the new St. Mary’s Caring facility. It will take considerable resources to convert the building to its new use. The mission of St. Mary’s Caring is to provide free meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, serving all with a spirit of compassion, dignity, and respect.

TPP members may drop off donations to be delivered to the facility. The needed items include:

Cereal, canned tuna, Tuna Helper, dried pinto beans, canned chicken, flavored noodle packets, pepperoni, fresh apples and oranges, assorted chips, fruit snack cups, boxed drinks, and Zip-lock baggies.

For more information on St. Mary’s Caring, visit its website or call Kristine Millen at 301-863-5700.

