Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Saturday, December 16, 2017

The Patuxent Partnership‘s first event of 2018 will feature “Collaboration and Strengthening Partnerships: Pax River/Indian Head/Dahlgren.” The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 am Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.

“Collaboration and Strengthening Partnerships: Pax River/Indian Head/Dahlgren” will feature John Fiore, Technical Director for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division; Ashley Johnson, Technical Director of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD); and Leslie Taylor, Executive Director, NAWCAD; Deputy Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR.

Check-in and coffee will begin at 7:30 am.

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn 2 CL points. They should be logged manually into eDACM.

Advanced registration is requested to manage catering and seating. There is no cost for this program. To register, click here.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center‘s Center Hall, Building 2 is at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

Volunteers, Sponsors Sought

Volunteers and sponsors are being sought to help out with the 58th annual St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair, coming up Jan. 27, 2018. The Patuxent Partnership is helping St. Mary’s County Public Schools publicize the need.

Businesses and individuals can offer financial support for the fair, where students compete for prizes that include monetary awards. While some financial support is given by St. Mary’s County Public Schools, additional funds are needed each year from businesses and organizations to help pay for awards, plaques, and certificates. Donations also help defer the costs of operating the fair, and helps to cover the cost of registration for the local winners who go on to compete in the Prince George’s Regional Fair and then anyone who might advance to the Prince George’s Area Science Fair and the INTEL International Science Fair.

The event and the board that organizes it are all-volunteer and non-profit. The board is certified as a 501 (c) (3) corporation classified as a public charity. All contributions to the fair are directly applied to promoting an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math among members of the community.

Volunteers also will be needed on the day of the event. Visit the St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair Board website to learn more about the upcoming event, as well as past events, or contact fundraising@sm-sef.org for more information.

