Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will present “Research and Development (R&D) at NSWC Indian Head Division: Opportunities for Collaboration.” The program will include a briefing with Dr. Ed Foos, a senior scientist at NWSC Indian Head.

Thursday, January 27 | 8:30 – 9:30 am

University System of MD at Southern Maryland Building 2, Center Hall

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Register here. Attendees do not have to be Pax Partnership members.

Dr. Foos has over 20 years’ experience conducting basic and applied research programs for the US Navy.

He obtained his BS from Miami University and a doctorate from Duke University, both in chemistry, before accepting a National Research Council postdoctoral fellowship at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC.

As a research chemist at NRL, Dr. Foos worked on a variety of programs focused primarily on the synthesis and processing of new materials. In 2014, he joined Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division where he has served as both a scientist and manager and is currently the director of the Research and Development Division.

As a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command, and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment, NSWC IHD is the Navy’s premier facility for ordnance, energetics and explosive ordnance disposal solutions. NSWC IHD supports the warfighter of today and tomorrow through discoveries that anticipate the next generation’s future needs.

