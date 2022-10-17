TPP Annual Meeting Oct. 27 – Abell & Kaselemis

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 17, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership invites members and colleagues to join us for our 2022 Annual Meeting! Executive Director Bonnie Green will provide a year in review of TPP’s programs, engagements and support in the community. Attendees will also learn about what is happening and what’s to come at University System of MD in Southern MD and the AeroPark Innovation District.

The Patuxent Partnership 2022 Annual Meeting will be held October 27 from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Speakers are Eileen Abell, Ph.D., Executive Director, University System of Maryland in Southern Maryland and Chris Kaselemis, AICP, Director of Economic Development for St. Mary’s County.

The meeting will be at the at University System of Maryland in Southern Maryland, Building 2, Center Hall.

Register here: https://paxpartnership.org/tpp-event/2022-annual-meeting/

Registration is complimentary for all attendees.

<<Attendees do not have to be TPP members>>

NOTE: If you do not have a TPP user account, you may exit out of the pop-up dialogue box that says – “Please log in to register for programs.” and just complete the screen that requests attendee info for Event Registration. TPP invites you to create a TPP user profile (username and password) for ease of registering for future TPP programs.

About the Speakers

Eileen Abell, Ph.D., was named Executive Director, University System of Maryland in Southern Maryland (USMSM) in November 2019. Dr. Abel served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for four years prior serving in this position. She has more than 35 years of experience in higher education. Key among her CSM accomplishments have been overseeing the college-to-work pathways in engineering and cyber security with local military facilities; developing internship support for students engaged in research with the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES), and working with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to create an early college academy at CSM’s Leonardtown campus for fall 2021. In providing leadership for faculty-led academic departments, the library, tutoring center, and other important divisions, she has managed an overall budget of $22.5 Million.

Before joining CSM, Abel was vice president of academic affairs at Raritan Valley Community College, a regional community college in Somerville, NJ. While there, she provided leadership for faculty-led academic departments, academic program review and assessment, academic support services, career advising, and transfer agreements. Abel holds a doctorate in English from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she also earned an M.A. in English. She earned her B.A. (international studies) at the College of Wooster in Ohio.

Chris Kaselemis, AICP, was appointed Director of Economic Development for St. Mary’s County in 2015. He previously worked for the City of Tucson for 28 years, holding various positions including Assistant to the City Manager and Economic Initiatives Program Director. He has been certified by the American Planning Association’s American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). Since coming to St. Mary’s County, Chris has helped guide the completion of the County’s “Strategic Plan to Build an Innovation Economy,” has led the effort to stand up the County’s first business technology incubator, and has led a consultant review of the County’s development review process. He received his B.S. degree and his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.