TPP Announces Science Symposium Winners

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Diya Kamalabharathy, left, Druv Veda, Kelli Ji, Mia Sproge, and Nadiat Adedoyin. (The Patuxent Partnership photos by Vandy Young)

The Patuxent Partnership and its partners, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, announce the results of the MD Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium competition held February 22 at SMCM.

TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green congratulated the 18 student finalists on their excellent oral and poster presentations. The depth of their research, knowledgeable demonstrations, excellent modeling, collaboration with teachers, mentors, and research labs, and the diversity of the topics chosen, were outstanding, she said.

Dr. Michael Simpson, STEM grants program officer for the Office of Naval Research, was the keynote speaker and took the students on an informative journey about important scientists who have paved the way with life-changing scientific advances.

Ms. Green welcomed the students, speakers, and distinguished judges, and encouraged the students on their STEM paths. She encouraged the students to consider STEM careers in the Defense Department community, where they will be essential to the growth, development, and security of the nation and wished them well.

Dr. Troy Townsend, associate professor of chemistry and materials science at SMCM, and a TPP board member, was the symposium moderator.

Bobby Dietrich, non-destructive inspection engineer for the NAWCAD, a graduate of the College of Southern Maryland and the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland, and Jennica Bart, chemist at the Materials Engineering Division at NAWCAD and SMCM graduate, spoke to students about their paths to careers in the US Navy.

The judges were:

Dr. Michael Simpson, Department of Navy (DON) STEM Grants Program Officer

George I. Allen, former Engineer with Schenk Corp founder Vibration Solutions

Josh Considine, Assistant Program Manager for Systems Engineering (APMSE) for Aircrew Combat Effectiveness (ACE) at PMA-202 (Aircrew Systems)

Dr. Leah R. Eller, Senior Chemist NAWCAD Human Systems Department

Dorothy Cobb Hammond, Former President and CEO for Holmes-Tucker International Inc. (Htii)

Richard Hammond, former advanced developments Engineer for the Navy’s future airborne technologies while working at the Naval Air Systems Command,

Dr. Andrew Koch, Ph.D., Engineering Psychologist (NAWCAD)

Dr. Ryan J. Lane, Ph.D., Air Vehicle Engineering SBIR Coordinator, NAWCAD Patuxent River, Materials Engineering Division Nondestructive Inspection Branch

The Maryland Regional JSHS finalist awardees are:

1st Place: Kelly Ji, (oral presentation) – “Decoding Circadian Gene Regulation Using Novel Machine Learning”- Framework $2000 undergraduate tuition scholarship

2nd Place: Druv Veda, (oral presentation) – “Reducing Mortality Risk in Veterans: Employing Oxidative Stress Genomic Data and Patient Records to Develop a Machine Learning Model to Supplement Current Diagnostic Tools” – $1500 undergraduate tuition scholarship

3rd Place: Nadiat Adedoyin, (poster presentation) – “Observing Social Intelligence Across Rhesus Macaque Social Groups “- $1000 undergraduate tuition scholarship

4th Place: Mia Sproge, (poster presentation) – “Designing a Light Inducible Protein Crystal”

5th Place: Diya Kamalabharathy, (poster presentation) – “AI-Mediated Computational Analysis of Bispecific RNA Based Aptamers Targeting the Transferrin Receptor of Blood Brain Barrier and EpCAM in Glioblastoma”

TPP congratulates these five students who will compete in the National JSHS Symposium in Chantilly, VA, from April 22 through April 26, 2025.

Thank you to the 2025 MD JSHS partner organizations: Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Joint Base Andrews, the College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and TPP members.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia is a US Army, Navy, and Air Force sponsored STEM competition that promotes original STEM research and experimentation at the high school level; and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement. Connecting talented students, their teachers, and research professionals and rewarding research excellence, JSHS serves to broaden the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation. The Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly sponsor undergraduate tuition scholarships and cash awards for student finalists in the regional and national symposia.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.