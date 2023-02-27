TPP Among 2023 MEDA Award Winners

The Maryland Economic Development Association has announced the winners of the 2023 MEDA Awards. The awards recognize the people, programs, and projects bringing economic prosperity to Maryland.

“Despite a shifting landscape, MEDA members remain committed to enhancing economic development initiatives across the state of Maryland,” MEDA President Danny Thompson said in a news release. “These awards celebrate the groups and individuals who work hard to further our mission and transform lives.”

Economic Development Programs

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Project Restore will be named the large community award winner, and The Patuxent Partnership for AMP/Tech Jobs Rule in St. Mary’s County will receive the small community award. The Frederick County Office of Economic Development’s EmPOWER Program will receive an honorable mention for its support offered to underrepresented businesses.

Through Project Restore, DHCD has awarded grants to more than 725 businesses and has received requests from all counties in Maryland and Baltimore City. The Patuxent Partnership for AMP/Tech Jobs Rule program is designed to attract St. Mary’s County high school students to manufacturing, business operations, and STEM careers by offering paid apprenticeship roles to those who have completed at least two years at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.

Economic Development Marketing

The large community award winner is My ArundelBiz Podcast for creatively showcasing stories of business owners throughout Anne Arundel County. The small community award will go to St. Mary’s County Technology Resource Book, or TechBook. As the sole publication profiling the more than 200 technology companies located in St. Mary’s County, TechBook provides a centralized resource for business partners, educational institutions, and professional membership organizations supporting the county’s major industry sector.

Economic Development Project

The Union Mills Knitting Project is the winner of the large community designation for its creative repurposing of a long-vacant building to help spur tourism and investment in Frederick. Berkeley Springs Instruments in Allegany County will be honored with the small community award.

Representing a public/private partnership, Allegany County played a crucial role in developing, financing, and constructing a new headquarters for BSI as they sought to expand. For its revitalization of a formerly defunct property to serve as a business and innovation hub, StarTUp at the Armory at Towson University will be recognized with an honorable mention.

The MEDA Awards also recognize individual members who have made significant contributions to economic development.

Candace Pruett, Maryland SBDC assistant director for the Corridor Region, will be honored with MEDA’s 2023 Rising Star award for her strides made in less than a decade with the center, including helping more than 150 businesses open, creating 1,300 jobs, and working to increase client sales by more than $63 million and obtain $44 million in capital funding.

Former FSC First President & CEO Shelly Gross-Wade is the 2023 inductee to the MEDA Hall of Fame. During her 46 years of public service, Ms. Gross-Wade has been a fierce advocate for small and underrepresented businesses and has helped enhance economic development initiatives across the state of Maryland.

The Winners

2023 Economic Development Project —Large Community: Union Knitting Mills Project

Nominated by: City of Frederick: Department of Economic Development

2023 Economic Development Project — Small Community: BSI

Nominated by: Allegany County Economic & Community Development

2023 Economic Development Project — Honorable Mention: StarTUp at the Armory

Nominated by: Towson University

2023 Economic Development Program — Large Community: Project Restore

Nominated by: Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development

2023 Economic Development Program — Small Community: The Patuxent Partnership for AMP/Tech Jobs Rule

Nominated by: St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development

2023 Economic Development Program — Honorable Mention: The Frederick County Office of Economic Development’s EmPOWER Program

Nominated by: Frederick County Office of Economic Development

2023 Economic Development Marketing — Large Community: My ArundelBiz Podcast

Nominated by: Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

2023 Economic Development Marketing — Small Community: St. Mary’s County Technology Resource Book, or TechBook

Nominated by: St. Mary’s County Economic Development

2023 MEDA Rising Star: Candace Pruett

2023 MEDA Hall of Fame: Shelly Gross-Wade

The MEDA Awards are sponsored by Miles & Stockbridge P.C.