Town Music Festival Kicks Off April 30

Music is back in Leonardtown.

The town’s Summer Music Festival will kick off on Saturday, April 30, when Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte performs at the Leonardtown Wharf from 6 to 9 pm during the Leonardtown Music and Dance Appreciation Day, an all-day event filled with music and dance performances throughout town being held in honor of International Day of Dance and is also an early celebration for Cinco De Mayo.

Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte plays a variety of original compositions and arrangements from traditional salsa music to salsa jazz. Latin dance instructors Tracy Hurtt and Robin Santiago will be on hand to teach attendees who wish to learn salsa and kizomba dancing.

Other free outdoor concerts this year will feature artists such as the Robbie Boothe Band, the Latrice Carr Band, Blazin Keys, and Reagan Years.

A new addition in 2022 is a series of concerts and events at the Wharf. On the Water’s Edge will be sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of Re/Max 100.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch free shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf or pull up to the town’s new slips and enjoy the music right from your boat.

In addition to live music and dancing, attendees will be able to purchase food from Salsa’s Mexican Café and Olde Town Pub, wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop. Luxury VIP picnics are available. Book a romantic Date Night Picnic for Two for $150 or An Evening on the Town for 4-6 for $225 with Stacy from Picnics with a Twist (limit to 3 couples and 2 larger groups). Packages include a Boho picnic table with cutlery, napkins, plates and glassware, charcuterie board/boxes and ice bucket with bottled water, picnic blanket/rugs and pillows for seating, assorted games, décor (LED candles, fresh flowers), and more.

For more info and to book your reservation, email [email protected].

Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, Port of Leonardtown Winery, and other sponsors.