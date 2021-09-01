Town Hosting Taste of St. Mary’s

Spend the afternoon Saturday, September 11, in the heart of downtown Leonardtown sampling the best dishes that local restaurants have to offer. The family fun event will have a variety of food and drinks for purchase, kid friendly activities, free entertainment, and a classic car show. The St. Mary’s Historical Society is helping to publicize the event.

The event on the Town Square will run from 1 to 4 pm.

Rain or shine. Samples of restaurant and catering specialties will be available for purchase. Admission and parking (in designated areas) are free. Chance to win gift certificates from area restaurants and caterers. Drawings to be held all day at the event.

Enjoy food from the following vendors:

Crabby Corn, Dunkin Donuts, The Green Turtle, Jamaican Grill, Kona Ice, Leonardtown Winery, Linda’s on the Go, N&N’s, Nicoletti’s Pizza, Olde Town Pub, The Rex, Leonardtown Rotary, Spider Hill Farm, and WJ Dent/Chiefs Bar.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

