Top US Military Officers Ordered to Pentagon Summit

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, September 29, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The US military’s top officers have been called to a meeting at the Quantico, VA, Marine Corps base tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 30, reports Military Times. DefSec Pete Hegseth’s directive did not offer a reason for the gathering of hundreds of generals and admirals from all across the globe. People familiar with the matter, who described the move as unusual, were not authorized to publicly discuss the sensitive plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The unexpected gathering has created confusion and alarm, says The Hill, as there has not been a Defense secretary in recent history who has ordered such a large number of the military’s top officers to gather like this. All senior officers — more than 800 — with the rank of brigadier general or above, their Navy equivalent, and their top enlisted advisers were sent the directive. It also comes at a time when the Trump administration has taken an axe to the senior ranks.

The White House has downplayed plans for Hegseth to convene top military leaders, reports The Hill. “It’s actually not unusual at all, and I think it’s odd that you’ve made it into such a big story,” said Vice President JD Vance said.

The meeting was expected to resemble “a pep rally” where the defense secretary will underscore the importance of the “warrior ethos” and outline a new vision for the US military, reports CNN. Some top generals are bracing for possible firings or demotions, reports The Washington Post.

Making it even more unusual, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he will speak at the hastily called meeting, overshadowing Hegseth’s planned address, reports The Washington Post, and adding new security concerns to the massive and nearly unprecedented military event.

The Pentagon’s top national security focus will mirror that of Trump’s “America First” agenda, reports Military Times, with multiple officials saying that the department will prioritize protecting the homeland and the Western Hemisphere, reports Military Times.

A possible federal government shutdown could be two days away as congressional lawmakers remain at odds over funding the government beyond Sept. 30, reports CNN. Congress must provide funding for many federal departments and functions every fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. If lawmakers fail to pass a spending package for the full year or extend funding for a shorter period, known as a continuing resolution, then many agencies and activities must shutter until Congress appropriates more money.

United States fighter jets scrambled to identify and intercept four Russian warplanes flying near Alaska last week, reports Air Force Times. It’s the third time in about a month that NORAD has reported such an incident involving Russian aircraft flying near Alaska.

Military analysts believe Russia is helping China to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan, reports The Associated Press. The UK’s Royal United Services Institute’s says Russia is selling military equipment and technology to China that could help Beijing prepare an airborne invasion of Taiwan.

Navy CNO ADM Daryl Caudle has issued instructions for reporting improper social media use, reports Navy Times.

As the strike by 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers continues, Boeing is hiring permanent replacements for the union workers, reports Breaking Defense. With the company still at an impasse with its St. Louis-based union almost two months into a strike, the company is in the process of making an unusual move: bringing on permanent nonunion hires to replace them. Boeing workers in St. Louis mainly focus on the firm’s defense business, producing legacy fighters, several aircraft still in their development stages, and a portion of its weapons portfolio. Those workers also will also build the sixth-generation F-47 fighter.

As part of Boeing’s expansion to support future programs, the company is relocating its F/A-18 Super Hornet Service Life Modification work out of the St. Louis region, reports joint-forces.com. The company is considering other sites to transfer the work to starting at sites in San Antonio, TX, and Jacksonville, FL.

The National Reconaissance Office has too many satellites in orbit for the each satellite to be remote-controlled by one person on the ground, as has been the practice. NRO director Chris Scolese wants “artificial intelligence … to control our constellations” from a plain English query, such as, “‘I want to know how many ships are in the Taiwan Strait’ … and then the system could go off and do it.”

Link 16, a tactical transmission technology of voice, text, and data, has shown it can relay real-time information from space to ground. Air and Space Forces Magazine reports that the sharing tool previously performed only in ground-to-ground or air-to-ground contexts. This demonstration shows the capability to link sensors to military platforms worldwide, “turning the world’s finest warfighting force into a truly connected beyond line-of-sight joint force.” said Derek Tournear, Space Development Agency director.

A US military satellite maneuvered in orbit to get close to a British spacecraft and relay its observations to the UK earlier this month, a first-of-its-kind international space operation, reports Air and Space Forces Magazine. US Space Command and UK Space Command touted the “coordinated satellite maneuver” as a successful example of dynamic operations in space and international cooperation to deter adversaries in disclosing the operation Sept. 18.

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) joined NATO allies in the North Sea last week for Neptune Strike 2025, reports USNI News. The activity is led by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal, under US VADM Jeffrey Anderson.

USNI fleet tracker weekly reports the approximate positions of the US Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world. Here is the Sept. 22, 2025, Fleet and Marine Tracker.

The USS America is back in its home port of San Diego, CA, after spending six years forward deployed in Sasebo, Japan, where it trained with allies and helped keep the peace in the Indo-Pacific, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune. The America will soon undergo $200 million in maintenance and upgrades at General Dynamics-NASSCO in Barrio Logan, San Diego.

The Navy carried out four scheduled missile tests of a nuclear-capable weapons system off the coast of Florida earlier this month, reports Military Times. The service’s Strategic Systems Programs conducted flights of unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension missiles from an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine from Sept. 17 to 21 as part of an ongoing, scheduled event meant to test the reliability of the system.

GEN Kenneth Wilsbach, former Air Combat Command chief, appears to be the frontrunner for the Air Force’s top uniformed job, reports Breaking Defense. GEN Dave Allvin, who unexpectedly announced in August that he would retire in November, was halfway through his four-year-term.

The US Air Force launched a new “Culture of Fitness” initiative that will change the current physical fitness assessments, reports The Hill. A 2-mile run and making the test biannual for all service members has been added to the program. The service will halt all physical fitness assessment tests to transition into the updated program. On March 1, the service will start testing service members under the new standards.

LT COL Rhonda Martin, the longest-serving active-duty Marine, will retire after 42 years in the service, reports Task & Purpose. When was 19, she unintentionally walked into a Marine recruiting office on her way to join the Peace Corps.

Hegseth said last week that the soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor following the Battle of Wounded Knee will keep their medals, reports Washington Examiner. The Battle of Wounded Knee, also known as the “Wounded Knee Massacre,” saw hundreds of Native Americans and more than two dozen American soldiers killed after a standoff in December 1890 in South Dakota.

Contracts:

Fortress Government Solutions LLC, Orlando, Florida, is awarded $94,011,157 level-of-effort, firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to extend the capabilities developed under Small Business Innovation Research topic AF203-CS01, titled Supply Chain Risk Management into a Navy production environment. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Cyber Warfare Department will provide cyber supply chain risk management software, analysis and reports, and software integration with a variety of government and open-source data repositories, as well as system administration in support of Navy Enterprise Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management activities for the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and other partner Navy organizations. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (27%), and is expected to be complete by September 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0086).

Applied Information Sciences, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for research and software engineering support for cloud enablement. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-25-D-A004).

DiGiFlight Inc., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,040,952 modification (P00093) to contract W31P4Q-19-F-E002 for integrated logistics services. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,264,026; and fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Ashmore and Cartier Islands, Egypt, Morocco, Niue, Poland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $1,776,926, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Martinez Construction Services,* Merrit Island, Florida (SP3300-25-D-0010); Constructicon Corp.,* Cupertino, California (SP3300-25-D-0011); Kingsley Builders Inc.,* Loomis, California (SP3300-25-D-0012); SDC-Tidewater JV,** Baltimore, Maryland (SP3300-25-D-0013); Souza Construction Inc.,* Farmersville, California (SP3300-25-D-0014) and Vet Con Souza,** Farmersville, California (SP3300-25-D-0015), are sharing a maximum $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP3300-25-R-0002 for various construction related efforts. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Sept. 24, 2030, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Credence Management Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $8,275,478 firm-fixed-price contract for artificial intelligence machine learning services. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with one one-year option period. The performance completion date is Sept. 24, 2026. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SP4701-25-C-0100).

Pryze App Inc.,*** Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $7,913,722 firm-fixed-price contract for advanced digital concepts software support. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 29, 2026. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2025 through 2026 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SP4701-25-C-0098). (Awarded on Sept. 23, 2025)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $610,000,000 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target), undefinitized, advanced acquisition contract (N0001925C0070). This modification adds scope to procure economic order quantity of materials, parts, and components in support of Lots 20-22 F-35 production aircraft (68 Lot 20 aircraft, 64 Lot 21 aircraft, and 48 Lot 22 aircraft) for F-35 cooperative program partners and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (59%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and other various locations outside of the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed December 2030. FMS customer funds in the amount of $533,000,000 and cooperative program partner funds in the amount of $77,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Ryan Construction Co. Inc, Suffolk, Virginia, is awarded a $248,070,769 maximum-value, firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity regional construction maintenance contract for utilities distribution systems for Hampton Roads, Virginia. Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. An initial task order is being awarded for $5,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (N4008525D0040).

Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut (N00189-25-D-Z038); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (N00189-25-D-Z039); GovCIO LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, (N00189-25-D-Z040); and Sellers and Associates LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00189-25-D-Z041), are being awarded an estimated $218,181,818 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract. These contracts are part of a robust multiple award contract program to provide curriculum planning, analysis, maintenance and development as well as PC modeling, simulation and the creation of part task trainers in support of Naval Education Training Command’s Naval Training Products and Services program. The contracts run concurrently. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month option period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. The total estimated value of the contracts combined will have a ceiling value of $240,000,000 if the six-month option is exercised. Work is expected to begin October 2025 and be completed by September 2030; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by March 2031. Work will be performed in contractor facilities and the percentage of work for each contract cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) (O&MN) in the contracts’ minimum guaranteed amount of $20,000 ($5,000 each) will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal O&MN funds. This contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 16.504 and FAR Part 15 with 33 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Pentagon Directorate, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Contrack Watts, Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $182,997,000 firm-fixed-price contract for electrical upgrades to support the simultaneous mooring of CVN 78 Class and CVN 68 Class aircraft carriers at Naval Base Kitsap. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2025 Military Construction (MILCON) funds in the amount of $150,560,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Follow-on options may be awarded as MILCON funds are appropriated in future fiscal years. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest is the contracting activity (N44255-25-C-1500).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $24,245,687 firm-fixed-price order against previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0016425GJW77) for the procurement of shop replaceable assemblies, technical requirement documents, logistics product data, and engineering data for provisioning for the multi-function active radar system (MFAS) to support the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft for the Program Manager Air 262. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by April 2030. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,374,054 (55%); and fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,871,633 (45%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $13,374,054 will expire at the end of current fiscal year for obligation. This contract was not competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received. This is a sole source action in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source. Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. is the Original Equipment Manufacturer of the MFAS. No other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana is the contracting activity (N0016425FJ637).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $21,670,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded hardware, productions, and sustainment contract (N00024-22-C-5500) for spare parts procurement in support of the AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar and Enterprise Air and Surveillance Radar Family of Radars, installed aboard LHA, LPD, FFG, CVN, and Arleigh Burke DDG class ships. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (48%); Sykesville, Maryland (33%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (19%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,130,275 (42%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,854,618 (27%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,983,280 (14%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,285,723 (11%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,416,104 (6%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $17,591,620 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339423C0009) to exercise options for engineering services to upgrade, inspect, test, and deliver components of the MK 41 Vertical Launching System. This modification combines purchases for the Navy (81%); and the governments of Australia (8%); Japan (5%); South Korea (4%); Denmark (1%); and the Netherlands (1%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia (75%); Australia (10%); Japan (6%); South Korea (5%); Denmark (2%); and the Netherlands (2%), and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2024 presidential drawdown authority funds in the amount of $1,916,186 (43%); FMS (combined) funds in the amount of $856,270 (19%) (FMS Australia $334,478 (8%); FMS Japan $216,792 (5%); FMS South Korea $165,000 (4%); FMS Denmark $70,000 (1%); and FMS Netherlands $70,000 (1%)); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $760,000 (17%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $505,000 (12%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $359,396 (8%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,995 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Mid Atlantic Technical and Executive Consulting LLC,* Derwood, Maryland, is awarded a $15,414,537 firm-fixed-price contract to provide highly specialized analysis support on complex contractor and subcontractor proposals, with a concentration on cost and pricing analysis, in support of the Joint Program Office (JPO) evaluation of proposals and negotiations for F-35 production and sustainment air vehicle activities, initial spares, and other future JPO efforts. Additionally, this contract provides for the acquisition of a cost model licensing agreement and training to government personnel in furtherance of the government’s priority to pursue affordability in contracting. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed September 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,707,268; and fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,707,268, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0116).

CB Design & Huitt Zollars JV, LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $8,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect and engineer services in support of construction, revitalization, recapitalization, and sustainment systems and infrastructure at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock northeast region area of responsibility. Work will be performed in West Bethesda, Maryland (90%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (5%); Perryville, Maryland (1%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (4%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $351,902 will be obligated at time of award for the first and second task order. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with seven proposals received. This award was negotiated under the authority of Public Law 92-582 (40 U.S. Code 541). Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0016725D1002).

CACI Inc. – FEDERAL, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,823,100 modification (P00039) to a previously awarded contract (FA8821-24-F-B001) for a modification to implement the TMTR-2 Project for the satellite control network. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $434,856,653 from $425,033,553. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by March 24, 2028. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funding in the amount of $9,823,100 is being obligated at the time of modification award. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $642,313,620 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for Lead Yard Support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (94%); McLeansville, North Carolina (3%); Newport News, Virginia (2%); and Newport, and Quonset, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,554,263 (34%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,236,000 (26%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,944,969 (18%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,210,000 (13%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,129,737 (5%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,500,000 (4%), will be obligated at time of award, of which no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Assurance Technology Corp., Carlisle, Massachusetts, was awarded a $244,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract for space to ground research under the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Focused Radio Frequency Optimized Signal Transference program for space systems development. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $244,000,000. A $28,688,837 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. The task order includes options and has a cumulative value of $87,750,152. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the U.S. NRL, Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $10,264,259 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured as a total small business set aside with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The U.S. NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017325D7000, N0017325F7002).

Systems Application and Technologies Inc.,* Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is awarded a $33,860,200 modification (P00029) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost contract (N6893624C0006). This modification exercises an option to provide continued operational, intermediate level maintenance, and depot support for aerial and seaborne assets, to include air and sea vehicles as well as vessels used for remotely piloted and manned training and test events for the Navy. Work will be performed in Port Hueneme, California (57%); Point Mugu, California (35%); Ridgecrest, California (2%); Las Cruces, New Mexico (2%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1%); Lompoc, California (1%); Kauai, Hawaii (1%); and Outer Hebrides, Scotland (1%), and expected to be completed in September 2026. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,356,000; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000; and fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contact was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity.

Hamiliton Sundstrand Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, is awarded a $19,842,222 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract shall provide technical services inclusive of engineering, developmental, and site support services to troubleshoot, repair, sustain, upgrade, and modernize various fielded systems on board submarines. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut (40%); New London, Connecticut (15%); Bremerton, Washington (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (10%); Kings Bay, Georgia (10%); Norfolk, Virginia (5%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5%); and Portsmouth, New Hampshire (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,891 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code. 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4021).

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $16,750,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N40085-19-C-9263) for renovations of Building X-132 for Military Sealift Command consolidation. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $90,236,617. Work will be performed at Building X-132, Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Navy working capital funds in the amount of $16,750,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC (SLNC), Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $13,928,719 firm-fixed-price modification under contract (N3220523C4019) which is for a charter of tanker SLNC Goodwill. The modification adds the capability of providing at sea fuel delivery to USS and allied vessels. The capability will be available starting September 2026. The place of performance is worldwide. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virgina, is awarded a $8,467,488 modification (P00013) to a firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042123D0012). This modification increases the contract ceiling, due to pricing adjustments, to provide continued logistics support for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance for the Navy’s F-16A/B/C/D aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (75%); and Lemoore, California (25%), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This original contract was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,546,366 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for utility jackets. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and South Carolina, with a Sept. 23, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-F001). (Awarded on Sept. 24, 2025)

Avantus Federal, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $95,095,000 modification (P00027) to previously awarded contract (FA2401-23-F0002) to exercise Option Year Two. This contract provides systems engineering and technical assistance to the Space Development Agency (SDA) and provides a broad range of professional services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of Option Year Two to $170,381,412 from $75,286,412. Work will be performed at Chantilly, Virginia; and SDA applicable locations, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2025 funds research, development, test, and evaluation; and operations and maintenance in the amount of $15,815,000 are being obligated at time of award. SDA, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Phaedrus LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $25,349,598 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Forcing Function. This contract provides for developing hardware components and systems, software components and systems, network components and systems, supporting frameworks, analysis, models and libraries to enable fast, flexible and balanced application of Electromagnetic Spectrum capabilities to achieve multi-domain mission objectives at the intersection of electronic warfare, cyber operations, communications and positioning, navigation and timing. Work will be performed at Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 25, 2030. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition, and offers were solicited electronically via an open Broad Agency Announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $900,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-C-B069). (Awarded on Sept. 25, 2025)

Shift5 Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an estimated $9,900,000 maximum value firm-fixed-priced, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 Databus Upgrades. This contract provides for an upgrade to the MIL-STD-1553 Databus, including the development, integration and accreditation of four initial prototypes and the procurement of additional prototypes. Work will be performed at Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $9,591,642 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-25-D-B011).

Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W91278-25-D-A041); Panhandle Power Solutions LLC,* Destin, Florida (W91278-25-D-A036); Royce Construction Services,* Reston, Virginia (W91278-25-D-A037); SES Electrical LLC,* Knoxville, Tennessee (W91278-25-D-A038); Strategic Industry Inc.,* Kingsburg, California (W91278-25-D-A039); Valiant Construction LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky (W91278-25-D-A040); J&J Worldwide Services, McLean, Virginia (W91278-25-D-A042); Korte Construction Co., St. Louis, Missouri (W91278-25-D-A043); The Robins & Morton Group, Birmingham, Alabama (W91278-25-D-A044); and StructSure Projects Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W91278-25-D-A045), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build services in support of the Defense Health Agency Program, Southern Region. Bids were solicited via the internet with 40 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Cottrell Contracting Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $8,255,950 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Coast Guard Pier Papa and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,255,950 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-25-C-A007). (Awarded Sept. 24, 2025)

Sikich CPA LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum $54,764,214 labor-hour contract for audit services for the Department of Defense, the Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Transportation Command, and Working Capital Fund financial statements, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. The contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods, and is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2026 Defense Working Capital funds in the amount of $8,573,305 will be obligated when funds are available. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ042325FE079).

Signature Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinity-quantity and firm-fixed price contract (HQ003425D005). The full value of the contract is $50,000,000. The contract will be executed out of the Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Fund up to the maximum value of $50,000,000. No funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The purpose of this contract is to provide all management, supervision, quality control, labor, material, tools, equipment, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary for minor construction projects. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, the Mark Center; Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Frederick, Maryland. The estimated contract completion date is Sept. 25, 2035. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.