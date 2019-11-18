Top Safety Grade for MedStar St. Mary’s

For the third consecutive award cycle, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, has earned the top safety grade from The Leapfrog Group.

MedStar received an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s superior efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D, or F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms.

“Patient safety is our top priority. Our medical staff and associates are dedicated to creating a safe environment for all,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s.

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 US acute-care hospitals twice per year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and results are free to the public. Click here to learn more.

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

