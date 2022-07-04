Tickets on Sale for Summerstock Shows

(Artwork courtesy of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks)

Tickets are on sale now for St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks’ Summerstock performances set July 22-24 and July 29-31 at Great Mills High School in Great Mills.

This year’s production will be “Children of Eden.” The musical is based on the first nine chapters of the Book of Genesis; Act One tells the stories of creation, Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel. Act Two tells the story of Noah and the Flood.

Showtimes will be Fridays, July 22 and July 29, at 7 pm; Saturdays, July 23 and July 30, at 1 pm and 7 pm; and Sundays, July 24 and July 31, at 3 pm.

Tickets may be purchased online here, in person at the Recreation & Parks main office at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, or on show day an hour before showtime. Support for the production is made possible partly by a grant from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Ticket prices are adults $16, adults (matinee) $12, senior citizens $12, seniors (matinee) $10, children $8, and child (matinee) $6.

Summerstock provides county youth up to age 21 the opportunity to participate in community theater each summer and a show for the entire family. Reviews are always overwhelmingly positive, and many suggest each summer’s production rivals professional theatrical performances.

For additional information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.