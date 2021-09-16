Thuot to Speak at Historical Society Meeting

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society will hold its fall meeting and dinner featuring former NASA astronaut Pierre Thout.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 9 pm Friday, November 5, at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.

Thuot, a St. Mary’s County resident and retired US Navy captain, will speak on “Murphy’s Law at Mach 25.” It is an account of his experiences on the space shuttle Endeavour when he and two colleagues captured a slowly spinning, 9,000-pound communications satellite with their gloved hands.

CAPT Thuot is a veteran of three space shuttle flights: in 1990 aboard Atlantis, Endeavour in 1992, and Columbia in 1994. He was the lead Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA or spacewalk) astronaut on the maiden flight of the shuttle Endeavour and will share his experiences from that challenging mission.

His multimedia presentation about the flight will bring to life how to face unexpected challenges and the lessons needed to overcome them.

Download a reservation form here. Or consider becoming an event sponsor.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

