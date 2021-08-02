Three Oaks Seeks Board Members

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Monday, August 2, 2021

Three Oaks Center is seeking qualified individuals and community leaders to serve on its board.

Board meetings are held every third Thursday of the month at noon. Applicants should have a history of community service and high regard for improving the lives of the homeless and those in need of permanent and supportive housing.

References are required to process your request to become a board member. Questions may be directed to Lanny Lancaster, executive director, at 301-863-7361.

Please email your letter of intent with your contact information to threeoaks@threeoakscenter.org or mail to:

Three Oaks Center

Attn: H/R Committee

P.O. Box 776

Lexington Park, MD 20653

The Three Oaks Center is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to provide homeless people in St. Mary’s County with housing, assessment, stabilization, and referral to the right resources so they can get back to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

The center works to help the homeless help themselves by offering housing, training, and more services in partnership with other agencies in the community agencies.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.