Three Oaks Center Sets Harvest Gala

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Thursday, September 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Three Oaks Center is hosting its annual Harvest Gala on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

The event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket, and will be held at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. It starts at 6 pm and should be over by 10 pm. The Olde Breton Inn is located at 21890 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown.

The Harvest Gala will include dinner, dancing, and a live auction during the event. There will also be entertainment by the Gretchen Ritchie’s Jazz Cabaret. The ticket cost for the event is $125 a person.

For more information about the Harvest Gala or if you would like to purchase a ticket, please contact Mrs. Jackie Hanley at 301-752-3992.

Three Oaks Center is a non-profit organization that fulfills the need in Southern Maryland to provide food and shelter for the homeless population in the area.

Three Oaks Center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Volunteers are needed on a daily basis to help prepare meals. The center also needs weekend volunteers to act as program monitors. Three Oaks is always searching for people with special skills who may be available to act as tutors. Visit the Three Oaks website to sign up.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center and its programs, visit its Leader member page.