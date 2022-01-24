Three Oaks Center Seeks Food Donations
Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park is seeking donations of food to help the homeless community. If your church or community organization would like to donate items for dinners and/or breakfasts, here is a list of items needed:
- Hamburgers
- Hotdogs
- Chicken Wings
- Meatballs
- Bread
- Butter
- Instant Potatoes
- Chips
- Snack Cakes
- Fresh Fruits
- Cabbage
- Collard Greens
- Green Beans
- Corn
- Spaghetti Sauce
- Elbow Noodles
- Smoked Turkey Neck
- Syrup
- Pork Chops
- Ground Beef
- Water
- Deli Meat
- Sliced Cheese
- Frozen Casseroles
- Milk
- Eggs
- Breakfast Sandwiches
All items can be dropped off at the Three Oaks Center at 21155 Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, MD.
Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to provide the homeless community in St. Mary’s County with housing, assessment, stabilization, and referral to the right resources so they can get back to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.
The center works to offer housing, training, and more services in partnership with other agencies in the community.
