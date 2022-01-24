Three Oaks Center Seeks Food Donations

Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park is seeking donations of food to help the homeless community. If your church or community organization would like to donate items for dinners and/or breakfasts, here is a list of items needed:

Hamburgers

Hotdogs

Chicken Wings

Meatballs

Bread

Butter

Instant Potatoes

Chips

Snack Cakes

Fresh Fruits

Cabbage

Collard Greens

Green Beans

Corn

Spaghetti Sauce

Elbow Noodles

Smoked Turkey Neck

Syrup

Pork Chops

Ground Beef

Water

Deli Meat

Sliced Cheese

Frozen Casseroles

Milk

Eggs

Breakfast Sandwiches

All items can be dropped off at the Three Oaks Center at 21155 Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to provide the homeless community in St. Mary’s County with housing, assessment, stabilization, and referral to the right resources so they can get back to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

The center works to offer housing, training, and more services in partnership with other agencies in the community.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center and its programs, visit its Leader member page.