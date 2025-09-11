They’re Setting a ‘Mousetrap’ at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre from September 26 to October 12, 2025. Tickets are now on sale.

While a murderer is loose in London, seven strangers find themselves snowed in at the remote Monkswell Manor. When a police sergeant arrives, they discover that the murderer is among their ranks. Who could it be? Who is the next victim? What sordid past might connect them all? But most importantly, will someone remember to check the pie in the oven?

The twists and turns in this quintessential Christie murder mystery are not to be missed.

Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain.

Adults $20; seniors 65 and over, students, military $17; children 12 and under $15; and younger than 5 free.

The Cast:

MOLLIE RALSTON: Piper Philyaw

GRLES RALSTON: Indie Hooven

CHRISTOPHER WREN: Brandon Maher

MRS. BOYLE: Carman Wilson

MAJOR METCALF: P. Wade Thompson

MISS CASEWELL: Pateley Bongiorni

MR. PARAVICINI: Kenny Faison

DETECTIVE SERGEANT TROTTER: Sawyer Enright

The theater is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

​“The Mousetrap” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.