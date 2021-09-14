They’re Going Retro in Piney Point

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will present the second annual RetroFest on the Potomac from 11 am to 5 pm Saturday, September 18, at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

RetroFest on the Potomac represents all things vintage. Check out classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 1940s to the ’70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse and Historic Park.

The event will feature lots of fun, including live retro music and entertainment from The Rockin’ House Party with Vince “Slimtie” Turner; vintage vendors; kids’ activities; hot rod and classic cars on display from the St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club; Retro Pin-Up Photo Contest; entrance to visit museum exhibits and lighthouse; food trucks and beer wagon (no outside food or drink will be allowed into the event); and more.

The Retro Pin-Up Photo Contest will feature up to 20 participants from the public (all welcome) showing off their best retro pinup styles. For more information and to learn how to enter, go to Facebook.com/1836Light.

Tickets are on sale now and are $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.

Attention vendors. If you have a business or nonprofit related to the vintage theme or has vintage-related items, email Jayne Walsh at Jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com to sign up to be a vendor.