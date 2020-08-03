The Few. The Proud. The Female F-35 Pilots

Clockwise from top left: Capt. Anneliese Satz, Lt. Col. Christine Mau, Capt. Emily Thompson and Capt. Kristin Wolfe. (US Air Force and Marine Corps photos)

“In the military, females are outnumbered in general. It just gets narrower and narrower as you get into the pilot community and then the fighter pilot community,” Air Force Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe tells Military.com. Capt. Wolfe is US Air Force’s first female F-35 demo pilot. According to the report, female F-35 fighter pilots are outnumbered by their male counterparts. The US Air Force has 11 active-duty female F-35A pilots compared to 286 male aviators flying the F-35, for example. The Marine Corps has three flying the F-35B and the Navy has even fewer flying the F-35C.

The women who were the first to break gender and race barriers as military pilots understand the isolation that comes with being the only female in their squadron, reports Fort Worth Star-Telegram. They have spent years encouraging more women to fly, but as new data obtained by McClatchy shows there are still few in the ranks, and even fewer who are Black.

China is preparing its newest amphibious warfare vessel for sea trials, reports USNI News. The Type 075 Landing Helicopter Dock is setting sail for the first time.

US troops that will be pulled out of Germany might be called up for rotational deployments back to Europe, reports Military Times. Under the plan, troop levels in Germany would drop from 36,000 to just over 24,000, with 5,600 of those re-positioned to other countries and the remainder shifting to US bases.

Stars and Stripes reports that removing the troops from Germany will likely mean base closures and a billions-of-dollars price tag for an operation that could begin in weeks but take years to complete. Under the plan, the US European Command (EUCOM) will be moved from Stuttgart to Mons, near Brussels, reports Reuters.

Russia is pleased that US troops are leaving Germany, reports Washington Examiner. “The less American [soldiers] there are on the European continent, the calmer it is in Europe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

United Kingdom is once again counting on a warplane called the Tempest to replace its Typhoons, reports Forbes. By 2022 the Royal Air Force should possess around 180 fighters — 145 Typhoons and 35 of an initial order of 48 F-35s. At the same time, the service will be several years into development of the Tempest, its next-generation warplane, according to Forbes.

The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found last month following her disappearance in April from Fort Hood, TX, meet with President Donald Trump last week, reports Military Times, calling for justice in the case and for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment.

The House women veterans caucus wants congressional hearings into the killing of the Fort Hood soldier and broader inquiries into solutions to the military’s problem of sexual assault, reports Military Times.

The Senate canceled a confirmation hearing for Anthony Tata following opposition to the nomination from Democrats and wavering by some Republicans, reports Defense News. Mr. Tata, President Trump’s nominee to be undersecretary of defense for policy, is facing opposition from Democrats for inflammatory past remarks that included calling President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader,” reports The Washington Post. CNN reports that Army Brig. Gen. Tata had a history of making Islamophobic and inflammatory remarks against prominent Democratic politicians.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he is looking at options for Republicans to bring rapid COVID-19 testing to the US Capitol, reports The Hill, to be offered to members in both parties along with staff and reporters. This comes after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for coronavirus last week, reports NBC News.

The US military’s COVID infection rate stands at just over 1%, the same as the US population in general, reports Military Times. The Navy says a small number of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush carrier have tested positive this summer, reports Navy Times. The service declined to say how many.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, head of Army Cyber Command, outlined a 10-year modernization effort to prepare the Army for information warfare and support the service’s multi domain operations concept, reports Executive.Gov.

Engineers from the Propulsion Systems Evaluation Facility at NAS Pax River and the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, TN, will collaborate on a first-of-its-kind endeavor, reports dcmilitary.com. The engineers will run a test and analyze the data on a Pratt & Whitney F135, the engine that powers all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II. What makes this test unique is that Pax will be participating from a Remote Data Room in Maryland while the other engineers, and the engine, will be 700 miles away in Tennessee.

Fort Belvoir is helping to protect a rare Northern Virginia well amphipod, insidenova.com reports. The rare shrimp-like crustacean is only found at Fort Belvoir. he The Army has designated 70 acres encompassing the amphipod’s habitat as a “special natural area,” managed to support specific goals for conservation and biodiversity.

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park has announced plans to cancel this year’s US Oyster Festival, Southern Maryland Chronicle reports. The club is planning to host small, virtual events that highlight the key elements of the festival – the National Oyster Cook-Off and the US Oyster Shucking Competition. There is still time to enter recipes in the cook-off contest. Go to the festival’s website for details.

Contracts:

ARES Security, Vienna, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0064); AT&T, Oakton, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0050); Centauri, Chantilly, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0051); Cogniac, San Jose, California (FA8612-20-D-0052); NanoVMs, San Francisco, California (FA8612-20-D-0057); Pacific Defense, El Segundo, California (FA8612-20-D-0040); SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York (FA8612-20-D-0060); and Systematic, Centreville, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0061), have been awarded $950,000,000 in indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition. Initial delivery orders will be fully funded using fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

METIS Solutions LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $26,951,536 firm-fixed-price modification (P0004) to contract FA4890-19-F-A095 for counter threat finance. The contract modification exercises Option Year One. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, National Capital Region, and Florida, and is expected to be completed Sept. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,455,736 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $50,348,521. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,159,458 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00305) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for the Range Communications Facility timing and sequencing project. This modification supports on-going launch and test range requirements. The primary locations of performance are the Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; and the Western Range, Vandenberg AFB, California, and work is expected to be completed Sept. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2020 Space procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $923,704,040. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Inc., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,445,294 task order (HTC711-20-F-D069) to provide non-personal advisory and assistance service for analytic and engineering support for US Transportation Command and its component commands in support of the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The contract base period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds will be obligated at award. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

GMS Industrial Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $92,711,938 firm-fixed-price contract for shop equipment. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-20-D-0107).

Moog Inc., Components Group, Blacksburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,587,599 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for slip ring assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a July 29, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0066).

AERMOR LCC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded $27,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide test and evaluation support services for the commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Force Undersea Warfare Division. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, with an option to extend services. If options are exercised, the total ceiling value will increase to $30,000,000. All work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. The base ordering period is expected to be completed November 2025. If the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed May 2026. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount. Funds will be issued as individual task orders are received and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled, veteran-owned, small business set-aside using commercial items procedures. Three offers were received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0014).

Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $18,105,774 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of engineering services and technical services. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world as assigned by each task order. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineering, technical, production and subsequent logistic support services (including personnel and facilities) require establishment and maintenance of rotatable pools of steam propulsion plant main steam and auxiliary steam system components, steam boiler appurtenances and associated equipment and spares required by NSWCPD Code 412. Work is expected to be completed July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the contracts opportunities at the beta.SAM.gov website and one offer was received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4025).

TEC-AECOM Pacific JV, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineering services. These services are for the preparation of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents and environmental studies at various Navy and Marine Corps activities located within the Pacific Basin and Indian Ocean areas. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $88,000,000. Work will be performed predominantly in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (90%); and other areas within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility (AOR) and may include services for other Department of Defense (DOD) or federal agencies (10%). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, environmental planning services in the preparation, updating and reviewing of NEPA documents, environmental studies and technical services related to such documents as may be requested by the Department of the Navy and NAVFAC Pacific AOR. Work may also include services for other DOD or federal agencies. Work is expected to be completed July 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task order modifications as they are issued. Task order modifications will be primarily funded by customer reimbursable funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-11-D-1801).

Bamforth Engineers and Surveyors Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,144,376 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6095) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for the full design of aircraft maintenance hangar P475 at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, South Carolina. Work will be performed at the Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina. The work to be performed will provide design and engineering services for a nine-bay aircraft maintenance and training hangars and a parking structure. The aircraft maintenance hangar is comprised of four distinct areas: the hangar bay, the shop and maintenance area, the administration and operations area and a secure area. Work is expected to be completed July 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,144,376 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce online website and three proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9164).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $35,683,004 modification (000824) to contract W52P1J-11-D-0013 for award of MK90 grain, the shipping of the grains and the return of the empty grain cages to Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion Dec. 21, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Singapore) funds in the amount of $35,683,004 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $20,715,078 modification (P00077) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for contractor logistics support services for government-owned, fixed-wing fleet performing Special Electronic Mission Aircraft missions. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $20,715,078 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $7,711,655 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Building 32 into a fitness center at the Defense Logistics Agency and Defense Supply Center, Richmond, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Virginia, with an estimated completion Aug. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 sustainment, restoration, maintenance funds in the amount of $7,711,655 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2011).

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,340,080 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract provides planning, programming, budget execution and assessment, to include audit processes to modernize Marine Corps corporate governance. The objective of this action is to explore, rationalize, analyze, and report on requirements, resources, risks and their impacts (direct, secondary, tertiary). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,340,080 are being awarded. The expected completion Dec. 18, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, New Jersey, is awarded a $47,604,086 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract to design, develop, test, integrate and verify the Navy Wideband Anti-Jam Modem (WAM) and provide engineering support services (ESS). WAM is the Navy’s next generation wideband satellite communications modem that will be integrated with the Navy multiband terminal on ships and submarines, as well as the modernization of enterprise terminal on shore for communications over the wideband global satellite communications constellation. This contract includes options for the production of WAM and additional ESS, which if exercised will bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $83,073,894. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55%); Camden, New Jersey (23%); Tempe, Arizona (14%); Hanover, Maryland (4%); San Diego, California (2%); Bonita Springs, Florida (1%); and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania (1%). If all options are exercised, work may continue through August 2027. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,470,202 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured via Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) e-Commerce and Federal Business Opportunities websites and three offers were received. NAVWAR, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0065).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $24,348,775 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise an option for support equipment and operational level and depot level spares for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One Systems. This contract option combines purchases for the Navy (12%); and the government of Australia (88%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. FMS and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,202,597 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $18,105,774 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action in support of engineering services and technical services. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world as assigned by each task order. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineering, technical, production and subsequent logistic support services (including personnel and facilities) required establishment and maintenance of rotatable pools of steam propulsion plant main steam and auxiliary steam system components and steam boiler appurtenances and associated equipment and spares required by NSWCPD Code 412. Work is expected to be complete by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the contracts opportunities website at beta.SAM.gov and one offer was received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4025).

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. (SLNC), Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded $10,420,750 for a firm-fixed-price contract. The option is with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s sealift program for employment in worldwide trade for the transportation and/or prepositioning of cargo by the shallow draft tanker MT SLNC Pax. This is Option One of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $51,436,350. Work will be performed in the Western Pacific Ocean (intentions of Japan or Republic of Korea), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,420,750 for Option One are obligated for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 and are currently available for performance under this contract action. This contract was a small business set-aside with more than 50 companies solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and three offers were received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-19-C-3504).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $9,209,590 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N64267-20-C-0058 for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services in support of combined tactical training range systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Fallen, Nevada (30%); Havelock, North Carolina (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (14%); Yuma, Arizona (14%); Altoona, Florida (5%), Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Key West, Florida (4%); Manns Harbor, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3%); El Centro, California (2%); Miramar, California (2%); and Lemoore, California (1%). Work is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,818,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity.

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sparks, Maryland, has been awarded a $24,281,829 contract for Veritor point-of-care COVID-19 test kit production expansion initiative to establish additional domestic manufacturing capabilities. Work will be performed in Sparks, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8656-20-C-0025).

