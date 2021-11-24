Thanksgiving Holiday Closings

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, St. Mary’s County government announces the following changes to operations:

All administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern senior activity centers will be closed November 25 and 26.

There will be no home-delivered meals November 25 or 26.

All St. Mary’s County Libraries will close at 5 pm Wednesday, November 24, and remain closed November 25 and 26.

All Department of Recreation and Parks facilities and programs, including museums and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant, are closed Thanksgiving Day, November 25. And will reopen for normal operating hours November 26.

All St. Mary’s Transit (STS) operations will be closed Thursday, November 25. STS will operate on a Saturday schedule for November 26 and ADA will operate on the regular schedule. SSTAP will not operate November 26; normal operations resume November 29.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six convenience centers will be closed November 25. They will reopen with regular hours November 26.

For additional information, go to the county’s website.

St. Mary’s Health Department

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed November 25 and 26. This includes the main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 29. Additionally, COVID-19 testing operations will close early at 11:30 am on November 24 at both locations (Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park).

COVID-19 testing continues to be available in the community at local urgent care centers and some primary care provider practices in the community. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need medical evaluation, contact your personal health care provider or a local urgent care facility. If you are experiencing a medical emergency call 9-1-1 or seek care at the emergency department.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data click here or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4330.

St. Mary’s Public Schools

All St. Mary’s County public schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, November 24. In addition, schools and offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, November 25-26. All schools and offices will reopen November 29.