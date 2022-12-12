Telework Assistance Grants Available

The Patuxent Partnership reminds business owners that the Maryland Department of Commerce Business Telework Assistance Grant program provides funding up to $25,000 to help them expand telework capabilities. Grant funds may be used to purchase hardware, software, and technical services. Preference is given to businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Teleworking provides many benefits to employers and employees, including:

Employee recruitment and retention.

Employees who can telework instead of relocating might allow employers to even hire employees they would otherwise not be able to hire.

A better work-life balance by offering more flexibility and avoiding stresses like rush hour traffic.

Improved employee morale.

Happier employees tend to be more productive.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria to be considered:

Be in the process of developing a telework policy that conforms to the best practices established by the Office of Telework Assistance within the Department of Commerce.

Be an existing business in good standing with the state of Maryland.

Have a physical location in Maryland.

Download the grant application here. Applications are due by 5pm Friday, January 6, 2023. Completed applications should be submitted by email to [email protected].

If additional funding is available, a second round of competitive grant applications will open in early 2023.

