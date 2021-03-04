Take a Virtual Tour of Gallery’s Show

The North End Gallery in Leonardtown will offer a special virtual event March 6 highlighting its ongoing Artist Invitational show featuring an exceptional variety of guest artists’ work. The live-streamed event, produced by the town’s commissioners and Winson Media, will include a virtual tour of the gallery and the show.

Intimate spotlights of the featured artists reveal insights and approaches to a wealth of new techniques, mediums, and subjects. Their diverse creations include fiber, batik, wood carving, metal and ceramic sculpture, gold and silver jewelry, mixed media, pastels, photography, acrylic and oil paintings on canvas, wood and gourds.

The collection of over 80 unique pieces is astounding from a life-sized sea turtle in welded steel to finely crafted silver necklaces and gold rings. Paintings range from light drenched pastels to color saturated landscape oil and acrylic paintings and rich abstracts. A delicately hand stitched silk wall hanging and colorful fish print batiks to finely crafted wood bowls, sculpture, and a Japanese inspired inlaid wood box reflect the individuality of each artist.

Tune in for the virtual tour at 1 pm Saturday, March 6, here.

This year’s Artist Invitational will run through March 28 at the gallery at 41652 Fenwick St., Leonardtown, MD.