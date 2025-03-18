Taiwan Topic of Patuxent Defense Forum

USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) fires the first naval strike missile from a US destroyer while participating in the 2024 military exercise Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC. (US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

The Patuxent Defense Forum “Taiwan as a Flashpoint for Conflict Between the US and China” will be held from 8am to 5pm April 1 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. It is a joint program of The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at SMCM.

The event will be held in the Campus Center’s Cole Cinema.

The Patuxent Defense Forum is an annual program that convenes scholars, members of the defense community, and national security experts to discuss issues relevant to defense, national security, and international public policy.

The forum will feature academics, national security experts, and members of the defense community from the United States and Taiwan. The forum will serve as an opportunity to engage and enhance the understanding of this important topic with an audience of students and faculty from St. Mary’s College, members of The Patuxent Partnership, and the Southern Maryland community connected to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the supporting defense community.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.