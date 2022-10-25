Swim the Bay from Pax River: Oct. 28

The NAS Patuxent River Search and Rescue team, the SAR Dogs, are inviting all interested personnel, military and civilian, to join them for their annual Swim the Bay event Oct. 28, 2022.

The 1.7-mile swim will start onboard Pax River from the beach at West Basin Marina and finish across the water at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory pier on the Solomons Island side. Personnel will meet at the MWR Gazebo at the Base Marina and swim to the Chesapeake Bio Lab pier on Solomon’s Island.

All participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the West Basin MWR gazebo safety brief and equipment check before beginning the swim at 8:30 a.m. The swim typically lasts until 10:30 a.m. and concludes with a medical assessment at 11 a.m.

Any personnel outside of the SAR unit who would like to participate in the event must do a 1-mile evaluation swim with one of the SAR Rescue Swimmers prior.

To set up the evaluation swim, participants can contact Lt. Derek Pelletier at [email protected], AWS2 Joseph Davidson at [email protected], or call 301-342-3743 to reach the SDO.

Equipment such as wet suit, mask, fins, and snorkel is highly encouraged for all participants, but not provided.

