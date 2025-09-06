Sunset at Sotterley Gala Set Sept. 13

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 6, 2025

Sunset at Sotterley, a gala fundraiser, will be held from 6 to 9pm Saturday, September 13. The evening will include golden-hour views, a signature cocktail, food, silent auctions, and music and dancing in the remodeled Barns at Sotterley.

Individual tickets to Sunset at Sotterley are $150 per person, but there are sponsorship options with extra tickets and marketing opportunities to individuals and businesses who are interested in giving additional support to the historic property. Sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000 and can be arranged by contacting Angela Stansbury at [email protected].

As a National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, Sotterley is dedicated to being a unique resource for the community to get connected to Maryland and American history.

To purchase tickets, click here.