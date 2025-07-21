Students Share Their Winning Essays

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer congratulated the top participants from the Fifth District’s Black History Month essay contest. The students took to the stage to share their works at the #MD05 Open Mic Night held at Selby’s restaurant in Waldorf earlier this summer.

“Special thanks to Life Journeys Writers Guild Inc. for helping recognize our talented students, and I look forward to next year’s contest,” Rep. Hoyer said.

The #MD05 Black History essay contest is open to current high school students whose official residence lies within Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

The deadline to submit essays for the 2026 contest will be early next year. Visit the Student Opportunities section on the congressman’s website.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

