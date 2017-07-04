Students Nominated to Service Academies
Pictured are Jeremy Bone, left, Ian Corey (nominated by Sen. Barbara Mikulski last year), Peyton Plummer, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, Spencer Crispell, Mary Kamon, Ethan Aus, and Nicholas Austell.
Eleven students from Maryland’s 5th District have been nominated to attend US service academies by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer. They were honored at a reception June 20 at the Library of Congress.
The students have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source. Six of the 11 students attended the reception hosted by Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
The following 5th District students received appointments:
US Air Force Academy
Oluwatimi Olusegun, Prince George’s County, DeMatha Catholic High School
Peyton Plummer, Anne Arundel County, South River High School
US Naval Academy
Spencer Crispell, St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown High School
Grant Hooper, Calvert County, Ryken High School
Annie Imhof, St. Mary’s County, Great Mills High School
US Merchant Marine Academy
Nicholas Austell, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School
Brendan Malone, Calvert County, Calvert High School
US Military Academy at West Point
Ethan Aus, St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown High School
Jeremy Bone, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School
Mary Kamon, Prince George’s County, Oxon Hill High School
Zachary Sutton, Calvert County, home schooled
“Nominating Fifth District students to serve our country at our nation’s service academies is one of the greatest privileges I have as a member of Congress,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Each one of these students has a bright future ahead of them, and I am confident their time at the academies will equip them with the tools they need to succeed. I congratulate them on their accomplishments, and wish them all the very best as they begin this next chapter in their lives.”
