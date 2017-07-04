Students Nominated to Service Academies

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Pictured are Jeremy Bone, left, Ian Corey (nominated by Sen. Barbara Mikulski last year), Peyton Plummer, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, Spencer Crispell, Mary Kamon, Ethan Aus, and Nicholas Austell.

Eleven students from Maryland’s 5th District have been nominated to attend US service academies by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer. They were honored at a reception June 20 at the Library of Congress.

The students have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source. Six of the 11 students attended the reception hosted by Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).

The following 5th District students received appointments:

US Air Force Academy

Oluwatimi Olusegun, Prince George’s County, DeMatha Catholic High School

Peyton Plummer, Anne Arundel County, South River High School

US Naval Academy

Spencer Crispell, St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown High School

Grant Hooper, Calvert County, Ryken High School

Annie Imhof, St. Mary’s County, Great Mills High School

US Merchant Marine Academy

Nicholas Austell, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School

Brendan Malone, Calvert County, Calvert High School

US Military Academy at West Point

Ethan Aus, St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown High School

Jeremy Bone, Anne Arundel County, Southern High School

Mary Kamon, Prince George’s County, Oxon Hill High School

Zachary Sutton, Calvert County, home schooled

“Nominating Fifth District students to serve our country at our nation’s service academies is one of the greatest privileges I have as a member of Congress,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Each one of these students has a bright future ahead of them, and I am confident their time at the academies will equip them with the tools they need to succeed. I congratulate them on their accomplishments, and wish them all the very best as they begin this next chapter in their lives.”

