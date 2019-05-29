Still Time to Register for TPP Working Capital Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

There’s still time to register for The Patuxent Partnership‘s Navy Working Capital Fund presentation. Gene Townsend, former comptroller of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, will speak on that topic during an event on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 am Thursday at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, previously called the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.

Gene Townsend was the comptroller of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division from 1977 to 1996. He will explain the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF), including its background, legal basis, background, how it works, private sector similarities and differences, constraints, investments, and benefits.

Registration for this event is free and open to the public, but interested participants are asked to RSVP online to assist in planning with the venue.

The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

