The Patuxent Partnership and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division have opened registration for the next NAWCAD Industry Day to be held April 20.

The virtual program will be offered from 9 am to noon.

Register and tune in to hear updates from NAWCAD’s leadership.

Agenda Schedule (subject to change)

9-9:10 am Welcome & Introductions with Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership; and Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

9:10-9:45 am Leadership Kick-Off with NAWCAD Executive Director Leslie Taylor, Executive Director, NAWCAD

9:45-10:15 am Updates from Office of Small Business Programs Lawrence Butts, Deputy Director, Small Business, NAWCAD

10:15-10:20 am Break (stay logged in, turn off camera)

10:20-11:00 am Long Range Acquisition Forecasts (LRAF) with Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO; and Al “Bunky” Hensler, Division Head, AD 2.5.1 Procurement Group

11:00-11:45 am Trusted Capital, A DoD-Led, Whole of Government Program TBD

11:40-11:55 am Q&A / Closing with Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

The event is free to all attendees. Register here.

