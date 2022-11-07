JSHS invites high school students to report on the results of their original research investigations in STEM and compete for scholarships and recognition at university-held regional symposia. All students in grades 9-12 enrolled in public, private, or home schools are eligible to participate in their local Regional Symposium.
Please note that only the students who are citizens or Lawful Permanent Residents (LPR) of the United States can receive the scholarship. See Rules of Competition for eligibility details.
All Maryland high schools are eligible to participate in the Maryland Regional JSHS, with the exception of schools located in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties inside the I-495 Beltway. Students in school systems located inside the I-495 Beltway in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties should participate in the Greater Washington, DC JSHS. Maryland students who are unsure which region to participate in should reach out to the Maryland JSHS for guidance.
Our annual symposium, competition, and year-round digital programming is backed by the Department of Defense (DoD), and administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA). We’re committed to providing the mentoring, scholarship, and career pathways for young minds from everywhere to find success, growth, and connection in STEM.
Perform original research, present findings, and compete for scholarships, aid, and opportunities. JSHS exposes students to diversity of thought, and promotes learning that can be applied to regular studies and real life.