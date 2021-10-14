STEM Meets Arts @ Oct. 30 Expo

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, October 14, 2021

The sixth annual Maryland STE(A)M Festival and Expo will be held from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, October 30, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The festival brings myriad STEM-related activities, programs, and organizations together in one location. This year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will integrate the arts into its STEM programming to make the event a STEAM Festival. The festival’s theme is “Health and Wellness,” and students and parents can explore various hands-on activities to help foster their child’s STEAM interests.

The school system has arranged to have exhibitors from many local and state agencies, to include St. Mary’s County Health Department, Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland biology and physics departments, University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and many more.

There will be opportunities for students to do some hands-on learning with demonstrations in robotics, rocketry, and many other areas of STEAM. Students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase.

