STEAM Event @ Pax River Museum March 30

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 16, 2025 · Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of Pure Play Every Day)

You’re invited! Join Pure Play Every Day in celebrating the innovation and creativity of local middle and high school student as they compete in a STEAM Room Catalyst exhibit design competition.

Pure Play Every Day asked students from Southern Maryland to leave their mark on the future of interactive learning. Through the design competition, young minds submitted their most imaginative and innovative science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) concepts — with the winning designs potentially built as real exhibits in the region’s upcoming hands-on children’s museum.

“What if young learners had a space to explore STEAM concepts in an interactive way — designed by students just a little older than them? Pure Play Every Day is making that vision a reality,” said Patty Stine, executive director of the nonprofit.

Finalists will have their designs displayed at the STEAM Room Catalyst Event & Awards Ceremony at 2pm March 30 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. Winners will be announced during the event and will each receive a $100 scholarship toward their continued education.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

A panel of STEAM professionals will evaluate student submissions based on creativity, feasibility, and educational impact.

Judges include Christopher Kircher, subject-matter expert and architect that designs children’s museums and exhibits; Shannon Rowland, a program management senior specialist at KBR and former mentor for a robotics team in St. Mary’s County, and James Thompson, deputy public works officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

Pure Play Every Day is dedicated to connecting people through play. By creating hands-on, purposeful learning experiences, the organization fosters curiosity, collaboration, and creativity for learners of all ages.

The Pax River Naval Air Museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.