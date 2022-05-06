STEAM Day Returns to Pax River Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 6, 2022

Join the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on Saturday, May 7, for its fifth annual STEAM Day from 10 am to 3 pm.

The museum will have numerous vendors from the surrounding community who will have various STEAM-themed activities great for all ages.

This year, Jamaican Grill food truck will be selling food during lunchtime.

Flight simulator tickets will be available for purchase in the Flight Technology Hall. Normal museum admission rates apply.

The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Call 301-863-1900 for more information.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700