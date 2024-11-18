St. Mary’s Science/Engineering Fair Jan. 17

The Patuxent Partnership offers this reminder: the 2025 St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair will be held Friday, January 17, 2025.

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building in California, MD. The award ceremony will be held on the same afternoon.

The science fair is open to St. Mary’s County students and offers an opportunity for them to share their talents in experimental methodologies, engineering design and testing, and other scientific projects.

The fair website contains links to general information, science and engineering categories, and judging information.

Check the website for ways to partner with the fair, including sponsoring awards and scholarships, advertising opportunities, and volunteering as board members, judges, and project mentors.

Email Mark Ragland, fair president, at [email protected] for additional information.

Deadline for advertising materials is Monday, January 6, 2025. Please send advertisement artwork and questions directly to Samantha Nelson at [email protected].

More information and sponsorship forms may be found here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.