St. Mary’s Has Cooling Centers Available
A heat advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County until 7pm today, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Heat index values up to 106 are expected. In response, St. Mary’s County government will have cooling centers available during regular hours today. Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd.
Lexington Park
Open until 8 pm
Three Oaks Center
46905 Lei Drive
Lexington Park
Open until 4:30 pm
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor’s Road
Great Mills
Open until 4:30 pm
Garvey Senior Activity Center
23630 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
Open until 4:30 pm
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road
Charlotte Hall
Open until 4:30 pm
Leonardtown Library
23600 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
Open until 8 pm
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Road
Charlotte Hall
Open until 8 pm
Young children, the elderly, and those unusually affected by heat should use extra precautions by staying indoors and drinking plenty of noncaffeinated beverages.