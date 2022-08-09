St. Mary’s Has Cooling Centers Available

A heat advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County until 7pm today, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Heat index values up to 106 are expected. In response, St. Mary’s County government will have cooling centers available during regular hours today. Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd.

Lexington Park

Open until 8 pm

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive

Lexington Park

Open until 4:30 pm

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Road

Great Mills

Open until 4:30 pm

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

Open until 4:30 pm

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall

Open until 4:30 pm

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

Open until 8 pm

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road

Charlotte Hall

Open until 8 pm

Young children, the elderly, and those unusually affected by heat should use extra precautions by staying indoors and drinking plenty of noncaffeinated beverages.