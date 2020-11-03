St. Mary’s Election Day Vote Centers
Per Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s proclamation, not all polling locations will be open today, November 3. However, St. Mary’s County will have seven Election Day vote centers open November 3, 2020, from 7 am to 8 pm.
These locations are open to all voters regardless of district.
- Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood
- Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills
- Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown
- Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville
- Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park
- Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park
- Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville
Visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections online or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625, for more information.
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections announces drop box locations for the 2020 general election.
The following ballot drop box locations are available. These locations are open through today, November 3, until 8 pm:
- Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington
- Hollywood Firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood
- Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills
- Board of Elections old office, 41650 Tudor Hall Road, Leonardtown
- Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall
- Board of Elections new office, 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown
- Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown
- Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville
- Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park
- Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park
- Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville