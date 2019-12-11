St. Mary’s County Health Report Available

The St. Mary’s County Health Department released the 2019 Health Status Report for St. Mary’s County, now available to view online.

The Health Status Report for St. Mary’s County summarizes key information about the health of the county’s population, including the impact of various health risk factors, illness, and disease among its citizens. The report is intended to assist community partners, residents, and policy-makers in understanding the health of the county’s residents by providing a snapshot of various components.

One of the primary roles of public health is to systematically collect, analyze, report, and disseminate information about the health of the county’s population. This encourages collaboration among community partners to support health improvement intervention and policy. The broad purpose of data collection and reporting is to help policy-makers, educators, community members, and program planners identify priority issues and measure progress in the health of its residents.

Community questions or comments on the 2019 Health Status Report for St. Mary’s County may be directed to health department’s Office of Epidemiology & Evaluation by phone at 301-475-4330.

