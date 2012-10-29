St. Mary’s College Closed Tuesday

All St. Mary’s College of Maryland classes are canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 30, and all college offices are closed due to conditions caused by Hurricane Sandy.

Essential employees must report at their designated time. Regular updates will continue to be posted at http://www.smcm.edu/emergency. In anticipation of possible outages to the college website, please make note of this site, http://news.smcm.edu, to be updated with information.

In addition, the college’s office of admissions is extending the Nov.1 priority scholarship deadline and the Nov. 1 early decision deadline to Thursday, Nov. 15. Applicants should be certain to indicate on their application form whether they are applying for scholarships, early decision, or both.

In related news, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is operating under a Code Brown (weather emergency) effective at noon on Oct. 29, until further notice.

Source: St. Mary’s College of Maryland and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital