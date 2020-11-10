St. Mary’s Closings for Veterans Day

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open for regular business hours on Wednesday, November 11.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not operate on November 11.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Wednesday, November 11.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers remain closed due to COVID-19 safety measures.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals on Wednesday; the Wednesday meals will be delivered on Thursday, November 12.

St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open from noon to 4 pm The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum is now closed for the season, and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum continues to be closed.

As a reminder, the St. Mary’s County commissioners and Leonardtown will present a virtual Veterans Day celebration. Beginning at 10 am Wednesday, November 11, the community is invited to visit www.visitleonardtownmd.com or the town of Leonardtown or St. Mary’s County government Facebook pages for an enjoyable and inspiring virtual tribute.

For more information about the Veterans Day virtual celebration, contact Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or ALisa Casas with St. Mary’s County government at alisa.casas@stmarysmd.com.