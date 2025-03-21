Spring Opening Day at Historic St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 21, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Performing in Historic St. Mary’s City at 1pm March 22 will be Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Indian Nation Singers and Dancers. (Photo by Jenn Dorsey)

Historic St. Mary’s City will celebrate its spring opening on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10am to 4pm.

The day will feature a range of activities and demonstrations perfect for the entire family. To celebrate the season’s arrival, admission is free, and all activities and demonstrations are included.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the history of the site and enjoy interactive programs throughout the day.

Highlights to include:

10:30am & 2pm – Changing Landscapes Tour. Discover the history of Native occupation and the St. Mary’s Fort through a guided tour that delves into the interactions between these two groups from the 1600s to today. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up in the visitor center.

10:30am – Spring Storytime. Bring the little ones (ages 5 to 8) to the waterfront for a storytime session featuring the book “Old Wood Boat.” The reading will take place with Maryland Dove, the historic “old wood boat,” in view.

11am – Hearth Cooking Demonstration. Step back in time and witness the preparation of 17th-century meals using traditional methods. Learn how class and resources shaped cooking at both the Tenant House and the Main House.

Noon – Clothing Crafting. Explore the fascinating techniques used by Woodland Indians to craft clothing from animal materials, showcasing innovative methods from over 300 years ago.

12:30pm – “The Trial of the Unlawful Dog” Reenactment. Court is in session. Don’t miss the fun and rowdy reenactment of a historic trial surrounding an unlawful dog. It’s sure to entertain visitors of all ages.

1pm – Mark Tayac and The Piscataway Indian Nation Singers and Dancers. Experience the music, dance, and traditions of the Piscataway Indian Nation Singers and Dancers. The performance and interactive session offers a chance to engage with the community’s living culture.

2pm – Spring Storytime. Another chance to join in the fun with “Happy Springtime!” at the Margaret Brent Gazebo.

2:30pm – Printing Press Demonstration. Witness a moveable type printing press in action and learn about three Maryland women who used this technology to change history.

3:45pm – Gunnery Demonstration. The Maryland Dove crew will demonstrate how and why they use the ship’s cannons. Be prepared for a loud and exciting conclusion to the day’s activities.

For more information, go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org, email [email protected], or call 301-994-4370.