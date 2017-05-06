Sponsors, Golfers Sought for Gelrud Tourney

Sponsors and golfers are being sought for the Three Oaks Center annual benefit golf tournament.

The annual Jack Gelrud Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 11 am to 3 pm Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the Breton Bay Golf & Country Club at 21935 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown, Maryland.

The mission of Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park is to improve the quality of life of St. Mary’s County’s homeless citizens by providing supportive housing and services. Three Oaks partners with governmental agencies, private homeless service providers, and homeless advocates to seek solutions to homelessness. Support from individuals and businesses will help them achieve their mission.

Three Oaks’ successes have won recognition and support for veterans and all families facing homelessness. But morehelp is counted on to maintain these efforts toward continued success for all of St. Mary’s County’s citizens.

There are three levels of sponsorships for the tournament:

Gold sponsor ($5,000 and above) – Company banner will be displayed at tournament. Two tee signs at the golf tourney. Recognition in tournament guide. Complimentary foursome in tourney. Four complimentary tickets and/or invitation to other fundraising events.

Silver sponsor ($3,000 to $4,999) – Recognition in golf tournament guide. Tee sign. Complimentary foursome in tourney. Two complimentary tickets and/or invitation to other fundraising events.

Bronze sponsor ($1,500 to $2,999) — Recognition in golf tournament guide. Tee sign. Choice of complimentary foursome in tourney or two complimentary tickets and/or invitation to other fundraising events.

For information, those interested in golfing in the tournament or being a sponsor should call Jackie Hanley at Three Oaks Center at 301-752-3992.

The golf outing is held to honor Jack Gelrud who died Feb. 23, 2012. He was 89. He was among the early entrepreneurs who turned Lexington Park from a boom town into a hometown. When he arrived in St. Mary’s County, its population was about 39,000. He began making friends in Lexington Park in 1948 after opening Park Rexall Pharmacy on Coral Drive.

The Gelrud family have been longtime supporters of Three Oaks Center.

