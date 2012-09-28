Speak Your Mind on Proposed State Laws

The Board of County Commissioners and members of the St. Mary’s County Delegation have agreed to hold their joint public meeting to review legislative proposals on Tuesday, Nov.20 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building on the Government Complex, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

County Commissioners continue to accept proposals from the public in development of the Board’s 2013 Legislative Package submission to the St. Mary’s County Delegation to the Maryland General Assembly. Only proposals specific to St. Mary’s County will be considered. Written comments and suggestions should be sent to: George R. Sparling, County Attorney, P.O. Box 653, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 5.

The Board of County Commissioners will review submitted legislative proposals at a legislative workshop during their regular business meeting on Tuesday, October 30, 2012. Commissioners are tentatively scheduled to discuss and vote on the legislative proposals at their business meeting on Tuesday, December 4, 2012.

For more information, please contact George R. Sparling, County Attorney, at 301-475-4200 ext. 1700.

Source: St. Mary’s County Public Information Office